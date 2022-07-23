Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,884,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,671,000.

IYW traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,948. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

