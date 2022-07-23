Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 277,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 2.1 %

PAGP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 1,839,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 1.74. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.