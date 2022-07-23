Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,636. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

