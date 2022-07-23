Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $42.46 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $42.46 or 0.00186235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $1.12 million and $7,792.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

