Cyclub (CYCLUB) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclub has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $1.64 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032355 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Buying and Selling Cyclub
