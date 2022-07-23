D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

DHI stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

