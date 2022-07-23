DA Davidson Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $146.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

