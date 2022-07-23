DA Davidson Downgrades Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

