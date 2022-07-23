DA Davidson Trims Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price to $195.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.