Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 14.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average is $269.26.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

