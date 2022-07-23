Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.14.

DHR stock opened at $273.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.26.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

