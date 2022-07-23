DAOstack Achieves Market Cap of $302,025.87 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. DAOstack has a market cap of $302,025.87 and approximately $698.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,267.10 or 0.99996893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00044652 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004352 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

