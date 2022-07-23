Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

