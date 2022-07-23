Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.75.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,379,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,023. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

