DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 244,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.89. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

