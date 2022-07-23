Decentraland Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004359 BTC on exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $485.34 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,629,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,216,541 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

