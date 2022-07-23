DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 14.3%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 682,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 143,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
DeepMarkit Stock Down 8.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.
DeepMarkit Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.
Recommended Stories
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.