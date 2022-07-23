Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.94) to GBX 81 ($0.97) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.23).

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 95.82 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.97), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,036.87). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

