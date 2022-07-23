Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.31) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.35) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.51) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($65.66) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR DHER opened at €43.66 ($44.10) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($136.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of -9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.83.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.