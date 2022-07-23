Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Raised to €32.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.31) to €32.00 ($32.32) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €69.50 ($70.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €50.00 ($50.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($90.91) to €80.00 ($80.81) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $156.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

