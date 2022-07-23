Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Shares of ARQQ opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.