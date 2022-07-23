Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of ARQQ opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the first quarter worth $28,153,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 44.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.