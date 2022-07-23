Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target to €75.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.74) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWAGF. UBS Group increased their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.69) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

