Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $87.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

CL opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

