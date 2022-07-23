Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Target Price to €40.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.42) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GEAGY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.45) to €38.00 ($38.38) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.44) to €42.00 ($42.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

