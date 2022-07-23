DEXA COIN (DEXA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.48 Million

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $5.48 million and $385,722.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032546 BTC.
DEXA COIN Coin Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net.
Buying and Selling DEXA COIN
