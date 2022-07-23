DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.05). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.37.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.