DHT (NYSE:DHT) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Down 3.9 %

DHT stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

DHT Dividend Announcement

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 5.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,621,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 336.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 89.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in DHT by 300.6% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 300,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.