Diamond Price Hits $2.10 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00009413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $13,193.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001502 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011169 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,698,214 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

