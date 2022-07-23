Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.42.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.