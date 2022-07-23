DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,747 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,787,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

DKS stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.