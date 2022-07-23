DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Tops $165.55 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $165.55 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,510,895,636 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
