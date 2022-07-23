Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 72.4% higher against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $358,645.43 and $1,908.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008665 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00209496 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

