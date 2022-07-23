Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.88.

NYSE DIN opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

