DNotes Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (NOTE)

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. DNotes has a market cap of $6,276.33 and approximately $33,230.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DNotes

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

