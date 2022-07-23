DOGGY Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $438,799.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,093,947 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
