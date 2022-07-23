Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Raises Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.969 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Dorchester Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

