Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $128.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

