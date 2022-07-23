Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,501 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,687,000 after buying an additional 155,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

