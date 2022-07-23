Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

