Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.05 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $858.42 million, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

