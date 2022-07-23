Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

LUV stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

