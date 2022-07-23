Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QCR were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.14 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

