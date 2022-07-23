Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,020 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

