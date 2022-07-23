Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 261 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $9,327,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

