Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

