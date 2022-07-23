Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 214.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,052,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

