Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DCT stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

