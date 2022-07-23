Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of DCT stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.