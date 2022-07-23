Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

