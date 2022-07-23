Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Increased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,555 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $231,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,933,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.