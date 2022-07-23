Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.78.

DUOL stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 136,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,118,429.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,889.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 136,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,647 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,292. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 63.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 268,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 7,186.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 298,361 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

